Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Revolve Group worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $22,934,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $275,839.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,203,512 shares of company stock worth $84,918,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVLV opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

