Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 17,233 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,233 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 99,307 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,338,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

