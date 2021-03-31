Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 16,801 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZR. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.06.

LAZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

