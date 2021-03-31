Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 16,801 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZR. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LAZR stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.06.
Luminar Technologies Company Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.
Read More: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.