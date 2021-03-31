Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 20,461 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

