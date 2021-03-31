Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 17,768 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Athene were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Athene by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Athene in the third quarter worth $190,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Athene by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Athene by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Athene in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.