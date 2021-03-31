Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

