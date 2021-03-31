Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,040 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

