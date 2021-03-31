Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Schneider National by 4,130.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

