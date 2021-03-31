Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Saia were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $232.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

