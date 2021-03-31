Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,170,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830,492 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $68,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

