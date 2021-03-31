Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,711 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Carvana worth $66,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,982,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,701.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total value of $13,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 668,735 shares of company stock worth $188,990,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Truist started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Shares of CVNA opened at $254.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.