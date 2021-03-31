Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

APEN stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.15. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 28,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $126,610.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Barr purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $94,652.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,342 shares of company stock worth $331,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 900,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

