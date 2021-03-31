Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.14

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.14 and traded as high as C$22.85. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$22.64, with a volume of 607,308 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$757,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,359,835.12. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,065,475. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,502.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

