Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Down 41.1% in March

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.