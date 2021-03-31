Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,597.05

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1,597.05 and traded as high as C$1,736.92. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$1,728.40, with a volume of 26,222 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,754.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,687.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,598.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.02 billion and a PE ratio of 84.91.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 51.7799981 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

