Investors Buy Large Volume of Atlas Air Worldwide Put Options (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,107 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,234% compared to the average volume of 77 put options.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,148 shares of company stock worth $6,802,835. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,016,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 132,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 127,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

