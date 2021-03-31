Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.79

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as high as $5.70. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 20,574 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.