NCC Group (LON:NCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $230.47

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.47 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 266.95 ($3.49). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 260.50 ($3.40), with a volume of 218,606 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on NCC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 230.81. The company has a market cap of £730.89 million and a PE ratio of 58.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

NCC Group Company Profile (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

