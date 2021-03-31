Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
