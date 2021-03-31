Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,816 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.