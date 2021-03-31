Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $75.61 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75,973 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $75,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Textron by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

