Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.06 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.43. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.