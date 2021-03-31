ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock opened at $487.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $523.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

