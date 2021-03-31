Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

PACCAR stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $58.21 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

