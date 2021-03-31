Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 9,102 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 65,426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 114,246 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 476,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 118,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

