Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,655 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.29% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter.

FRGI stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

