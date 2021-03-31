Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 523.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,665 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,880,000 after buying an additional 1,544,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,491 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 271,945 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.