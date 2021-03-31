Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,070 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

