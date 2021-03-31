Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.00% of Twist Bioscience worth $137,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 17.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $4,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares in the company, valued at $83,080,566.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,483 shares of company stock worth $26,232,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

