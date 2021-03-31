Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,869,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,406 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Endava were worth $143,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Endava by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Endava by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 284.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

