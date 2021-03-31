Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 355,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,573,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Cohu as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

