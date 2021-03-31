Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $183.63 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,718,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563,973 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $183,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

