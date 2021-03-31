Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 14,785 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 75.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 81,392 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $9,652,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 97.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

DOV stock opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

