Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 894,877 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,877 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.68% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $173,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,185,000 after acquiring an additional 74,642 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 60,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC stock opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.