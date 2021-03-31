Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,175 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 498.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 80,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733,431 shares of company stock worth $351,179,952 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

