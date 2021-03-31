Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,296 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 188,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 665.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 538,517 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,055,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,155,000 after purchasing an additional 294,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

