Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $170.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average of $130.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.