IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,688. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $204.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.86 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.92 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.