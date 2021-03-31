Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 8,771 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,341 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $92.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

