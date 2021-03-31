622 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.43.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $368.13 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.34 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

