Colony Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,251 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

