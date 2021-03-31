Colony Group LLC Takes $213,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after acquiring an additional 912,314 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 80,751 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

