Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $1.08 Million in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PFFD opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

