Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.06. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $95.03 and a 12-month high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

