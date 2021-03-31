Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $16.24 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Regency Centers worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.38, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REG. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

