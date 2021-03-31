Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $17.51 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Nexstar Media Group worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.