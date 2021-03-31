Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,714 Shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 846,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZZ. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cosan by 182.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period.

Get Cosan alerts:

NYSE CZZ opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Cosan Limited has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.