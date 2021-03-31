Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,636,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380,097 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 619,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 96.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 129,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In related news, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $96,112.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,624.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.64%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

