Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.21

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.32. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 136,793 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on KEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 203.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

