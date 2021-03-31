Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 79,443 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,443 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $18,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $2,516,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $1,965,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 103,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

